Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books
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Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books

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Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books

Our mission

Headquartered at the Watch Factory Shoppes in Cheshire, CT, we provide integrated job training opportunities to disabled young adults at our used bookstore, rentable event space (The Reading Room), and community-wide social events!
Past events
Past events
Vita Villaggi Italian Cooking Demo with Maria Nuzzolillo
Event
Vita Villaggi Italian Cooking Demo with Maria Nuzzolillo
Mar 26, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Galentine's Sip & Pour Candle-Making Workshop
Event
Galentine's Sip & Pour Candle-Making Workshop
Feb 27, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
ReRead Trivia Night Fundraiser
Event
ReRead Trivia Night Fundraiser
Feb 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
The Reading Room, 134 Elm Street in Cheshire
Trivia Night @ ReRead Books!
Event
Trivia Night @ ReRead Books!
Jan 29, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Christmas Sing-Along to Support Smilow Cancer Center!
Event
Christmas Sing-Along to Support Smilow Cancer Center!
Nov 29, 3:00 - 5:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
ReRead's 5th Anniversary Open House!
Event
ReRead's 5th Anniversary Open House!
Nov 7, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Kids Character Breakfast: Meet Ariel and Stitch!
Event
Kids Character Breakfast: Meet Ariel and Stitch!
Sep 28, 9:30 - 11:00 AM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Read Together Time
Event
Read Together Time
Sep 16, 11:00 - 11:45 AM EDT
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Hot Summer Comedy Night
Event
Hot Summer Comedy Night
Jul 12, 7:30 - 10:30 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Father's Day Block Party
Event
Father's Day Block Party
Jun 13, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Cheshire Town Players Fundraiser Cabaret!
Event
Cheshire Town Players Fundraiser Cabaret!
May 16, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Mother's Day Luncheon and Tea
Event
Mother's Day Luncheon and Tea
May 10, 11:30 - 1:30 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
RSVP for An Evening in Undiscovered Italy
Event
RSVP for An Evening in Undiscovered Italy
Feb 22, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410
Frozen Character Breakfast
Event
Frozen Character Breakfast
Jan 25, 9:30 - 11:00 AM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Christmas Sing-Along to Support Smilow Cancer Center!
Event
Christmas Sing-Along to Support Smilow Cancer Center!
Dec 8, 5:30 PM - Dec 21, 7:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410
Grand Opening of The Reading Room
Event
Grand Opening of The Reading Room
Nov 22, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410
ReRead Comedy Night 2024
Event
ReRead Comedy Night 2024
Nov 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410
Back to School Character Breakfast
Event
Back to School Character Breakfast
Sep 28, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA

Our website

https://www.rereadbooksellers.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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