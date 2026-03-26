Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books

Headquartered at the Watch Factory Shoppes in Cheshire, CT, we provide integrated job training opportunities to disabled young adults at our used bookstore, rentable event space (The Reading Room), and community-wide social events!
Past events
Past events
Event
Vita Villaggi Italian Cooking Demo with Maria Nuzzolillo
Mar 26, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Galentine's Sip & Pour Candle-Making Workshop
Feb 27, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
ReRead Trivia Night Fundraiser
Feb 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
The Reading Room, 134 Elm Street in Cheshire
Event
Trivia Night @ ReRead Books!
Jan 29, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Christmas Sing-Along to Support Smilow Cancer Center!
Nov 29, 3:00 - 5:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
ReRead's 5th Anniversary Open House!
Nov 7, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Kids Character Breakfast: Meet Ariel and Stitch!
Sep 28, 9:30 - 11:00 AM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Read Together Time
Sep 16, 11:00 - 11:45 AM EDT
106 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Hot Summer Comedy Night
Jul 12, 7:30 - 10:30 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Father's Day Block Party
Jun 13, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Cheshire Town Players Fundraiser Cabaret!
May 16, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Mother's Day Luncheon and Tea
May 10, 11:30 - 1:30 PM EDT
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
RSVP for An Evening in Undiscovered Italy
Feb 22, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410
Event
Frozen Character Breakfast
Jan 25, 9:30 - 11:00 AM EST
134 Elm St, Cheshire, CT 06410, USA
Event
Christmas Sing-Along to Support Smilow Cancer Center!