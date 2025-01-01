Connecticut Freemasons
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Our mission
The Connecticut Freemasons promote fellowship, charity, and moral development through community service, education, and the preservation of Masonic traditions, fostering a supportive environment for personal growth and social responsibility.
Events
Events
Event
George Washington Festive Board
Jul 1, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
22 Masonic Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492, USA
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Event
Colonial Entered Apprentice Degree
Aug 29, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
36 Woodward Ave, New Haven, CT 06512, USA
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Our website
https://www.ctfreemasons.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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