Raffle

2026 Copley CAA Baseball Raffle - Stinger Winder Series Batting Gloves

Join Copley CAA's raffle to support the Copley Baseball 2034 baseball team and a chance to win big! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes but also plays a vital role in supporting our team. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for your support!*FINALLY! Batting gloves that play as hard as you do!*Say GOODBYE to wrist tape with our long cuff style Winder Series Batting gloves! A strong 360° Elastic wrist strap provides for the ultimate support and desired tightness. Combined with our Patented Secure Seam™ Technology and you have the absolute best batting glove for performance and durability that has ever existed! Made from premium, ultra soft & durable sheepskin leather combined with a breathable yet resilient Elasti-Mesh™ backing. Every seam is double-stitched and re-enforced to eliminate tears & rips. Designed by baseball players for long-lasting & reliable performance. You will have the whole team asking you where they can get a pair!