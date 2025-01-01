Copley Baseball 2034
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Copley Baseball 2034

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Copley Baseball 2034

Our mission

Copley Baseball 2034 fosters youth development through baseball, emphasizing teamwork, commitment, and community involvement. We strive to make participation affordable while promoting a supportive environment for players and families.
More ways to support us
2026 Copley CAA Baseball Raffle - Stinger Thunderbolt Glove (11.5")
Raffle
2026 Copley CAA Baseball Raffle - Stinger Thunderbolt Glove (11.5")
Join Copley CAA's raffle to support the Copley Baseball 2034 baseball team and a chance to win big! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes but also plays a vital role in supporting our team. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for your support!Stinger produces professional grade baseball fielding gloves made from the finest leather on the planet, Japanese Kip Leather. The infield model comes with double welting and a classic I Web to help with a secure catch and quick glove-to-hand transfers. Double Welting: premium support and long-lasting shape integrityPro Stock Japanese Kip Leather: The ultimate leather choice for players looking for the most performance out of their gloveFinger pad: double layered finger pad for added protection from those hot throws across the diamondI Web: The ideal choice for infielders Pro Leather Liner: our premium leather liner will conform to your hand for a perfect fit
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2026 Copley CAA Baseball Raffle - Stinger Winder Series Batting Gloves
Raffle
2026 Copley CAA Baseball Raffle - Stinger Winder Series Batting Gloves
Join Copley CAA's raffle to support the Copley Baseball 2034 baseball team and a chance to win big! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes but also plays a vital role in supporting our team. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for your support!*FINALLY! Batting gloves that play as hard as you do!*Say GOODBYE to wrist tape with our long cuff style Winder Series Batting gloves! A strong 360° Elastic wrist strap provides for the ultimate support and desired tightness. Combined with our Patented Secure Seam™ Technology and you have the absolute best batting glove for performance and durability that has ever existed! Made from premium, ultra soft & durable sheepskin leather combined with a breathable yet resilient Elasti-Mesh™ backing. Every seam is double-stitched and re-enforced to eliminate tears & rips. Designed by baseball players for long-lasting & reliable performance. You will have the whole team asking you where they can get a pair!
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Donations: Copley Baseball 2034
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Donations: Copley Baseball 2034
Donations for the 2026 Copley Baseball 2034 Season
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Our website

https://www.playcaasports.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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