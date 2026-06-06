Core6charities Inc
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Our mission
Core6charities Inc fosters safe, affirming spaces for the LGBTQ+ community through events and initiatives that promote inclusivity and support. Their mission is to empower individuals and celebrate diversity within the community.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Pride Festival Drink Tickets
Jun 6, 11:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
350 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440, USA
Auction
Core6charities Inc's Silent Auction
Jun 6, 7:00 PM EDT
1854 5th St, Muskegon, MI 49441, USA
Our website
https://muskpride.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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