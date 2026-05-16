Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation

Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation

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Our mission

Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation empowers communities by funding initiatives that address hunger, housing, and financial education. They support local nonprofits to create lasting impact and build stronger, more resilient communities.
Past events
Past events
RRCU's Give Back Game
Event
RRCU's Give Back Game
May 16, 3:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
7101 University Ave, Texarkana, TX 75503, USA
More ways to support us
First Missouri Credit Union Foundation
Donation
First Missouri Credit Union Foundation
We believe we can do big things for the financial well-being of our community!The First Missouri Credit Union Foundation, the giving arm of First Missouri Credit Union, is dedicated to uplifting individuals and families across St. Louis and surrounding communities. Guided by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people,” the Foundation supports programs that expand financial education, empower youth, strengthen families, and promote long-term economic stability. Your donation directly fuels local impact. From providing essential resources to supporting community partnerships and educational initiatives, every contribution helps create meaningful opportunities for our neighbors. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient St. Louis — one family, one classroom, and one community at a time. Join us in making a difference. Your generosity stays local and changes lives!
Donate today
RRCU's Give Back Game- Vote for your favorite player!
Event
RRCU's Give Back Game- Vote for your favorite player!
Vote for your favorite player- one dollar equals one vote. The player with the highest raised is the winner!RRCU Gives, a nonprofit that strengthens our region by providing meaningful financial support to nonprofits addressing hunger, housing, and financial education. Through our annual grant awards and major funding initiatives, we help local organizations grow, thrive, and create lasting change.
Get your tickets
Cornerstone Foundation Bake Sale
Donation
Cornerstone Foundation Bake Sale
$0 of $8,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.cornerstonefoundation.coop/

Contact information

[email protected]
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