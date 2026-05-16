Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation

Donation

First Missouri Credit Union Foundation

We believe we can do big things for the financial well-being of our community!The First Missouri Credit Union Foundation, the giving arm of First Missouri Credit Union, is dedicated to uplifting individuals and families across St. Louis and surrounding communities. Guided by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people,” the Foundation supports programs that expand financial education, empower youth, strengthen families, and promote long-term economic stability. Your donation directly fuels local impact. From providing essential resources to supporting community partnerships and educational initiatives, every contribution helps create meaningful opportunities for our neighbors. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient St. Louis — one family, one classroom, and one community at a time. Join us in making a difference. Your generosity stays local and changes lives!