Corning Dances & Company dba CORNINGWORKS

Event

FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 20

FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS invites you into an evening of dance theater that asks what we believe about each other—and why. Guided by CORNINGWORKS’ commitment to provocative, socially relevant work, this performance leans into discomfort, humor, and vulnerability.Please use this form to reserve your seat, share access needs, and help us understand who is joining the conversation. Your presence shapes the dialogue as much as what happens onstage.