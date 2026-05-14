Corning Dances & Company dba CORNINGWORKS

FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 21
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS is a CORNINGWORKS dance theater event that looks closely at the stories we carry about one another—quiet judgments, quick labels, and the habits we rarely question. Seasoned performers use movement, text, and presence to bring these unseen narratives into sharp relief. 🎭By registering below, you reserve your place in an intimate evening of performance and reflection, where social norms, aging, and identity are examined up close. Expect to leave with more questions than answers—and a sharper eye on your own assumptions. ✨