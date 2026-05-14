Corning Dances & Company dba CORNINGWORKS

Corning Dances & Company dba CORNINGWORKS

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Our mission

CorningWorks creates innovative dance performances that challenge perceptions and foster connections across generations, using humor and poignancy to address societal issues and promote dialogue through the art of movement.
Events
Events
CORNINGWORKS presents The Glue Factory Projects: FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS
Event
CORNINGWORKS presents The Glue Factory Projects: FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS
May 14 - May 23 | 8 dates & times
313 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
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FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 20
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 20
May 20, 8:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
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FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 21
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 21
May 21, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
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FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 22
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 22
May 22, 8:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
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FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 23
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 23
May 23, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 20
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 20
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS invites you into an evening of dance theater that asks what we believe about each other—and why. Guided by CORNINGWORKS’ commitment to provocative, socially relevant work, this performance leans into discomfort, humor, and vulnerability.Please use this form to reserve your seat, share access needs, and help us understand who is joining the conversation. Your presence shapes the dialogue as much as what happens onstage.
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FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 21
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 21
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS is a CORNINGWORKS dance theater event that looks closely at the stories we carry about one another—quiet judgments, quick labels, and the habits we rarely question. Seasoned performers use movement, text, and presence to bring these unseen narratives into sharp relief. 🎭By registering below, you reserve your place in an intimate evening of performance and reflection, where social norms, aging, and identity are examined up close. Expect to leave with more questions than answers—and a sharper eye on your own assumptions. ✨
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FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 22
Event
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS - May 22
FOOLISH ASSUMPTIONS invites you into an evening where dance theater meets hard questions about how we see one another 🎭.By registering, you reserve your place in a CORNINGWORKS performance that leans into risk, curiosity, and discomfort—asking what happens when the stories we’ve quietly believed about ourselves, and others, are brought into the light.Your presence matters in this shared space of reflection, conversation, and live performance. ✨
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Our website

https://www.corningworks.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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