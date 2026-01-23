Friends of CAM

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Our mission
Covenant Academy of Mobile PTO fosters community engagement and support for students through events and initiatives that enhance educational experiences, promote parental involvement, and strengthen connections among families and educators.
Events
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Upcoming
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Events
Event
Spring Fever Out of Uniform Day
May 21, 4:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
4568 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL 36693, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership
CAM PTO Membership 2026-2027
$10.00 - Funds help support student eventsstaff appreciation sponsored for the school.
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Our website
https://www.camobile.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
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