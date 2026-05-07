Covenant Christian School

Covenant Christian School

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Our mission

Covenant Christian School fosters academic excellence and spiritual growth in a nurturing environment, equipping students with a Christ-centered education to impact their communities and the world positively.
Past events
Past events
NACSC Showcase
Event
NACSC Showcase
May 7, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
4000 E Moores Creek Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401, USA
1st Annual Tyler Hawkins Golf Scramble
Event
1st Annual Tyler Hawkins Golf Scramble
Apr 11, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
807 Spyglass Dr, Bedford, IN 47421, USA
Sweet Treats for a Sweet Cause
Custom
Sweet Treats for a Sweet Cause
Jan 30, 8:00 AM - Feb 11, 8:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
CCS Golf Scramble Shop
Shop
CCS Golf Scramble Shop
Welcome to Covenant Christian School’s Shop. Your purchase supports our students efforts to raise money for National School Competition in May. Thank you!
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CCS Bible Quizzing Team
Shop
CCS Bible Quizzing Team
Support our CCS Bible Quizzing Team. Every purchase helps reduce travel and competition costs, allowing more students to take part, deepen their understanding of God’s Word, and represent Covenant Christian School well.
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Our website

https://ccsbloomington.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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