Covenant Christian School fosters academic excellence and spiritual growth in a nurturing environment, equipping students with a Christ-centered education to impact their communities and the world positively.
Past events
Past events
Event
NACSC Showcase
May 7, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
4000 E Moores Creek Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401, USA
Event
1st Annual Tyler Hawkins Golf Scramble
Apr 11, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
807 Spyglass Dr, Bedford, IN 47421, USA
Custom
Sweet Treats for a Sweet Cause
Jan 30, 8:00 AM - Feb 11, 8:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
Shop
CCS Golf Scramble Shop
Welcome to Covenant Christian School’s Shop. Your purchase supports our students efforts to raise money for National School Competition in May. Thank you!
Support our CCS Bible Quizzing Team. Every purchase helps reduce travel and competition costs, allowing more students to take part, deepen their understanding of God’s Word, and represent Covenant Christian School well.