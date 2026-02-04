COVEN.art (501c3)
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COVEN.art (501c3)

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COVEN.art (501c3)

Our mission

COVEN.art (501c3) is a creative placemaker advancing socioeconomic mobility for underrepresented artists through storytelling, funding, and collaborations in Third Places. 

We disrupt the traditional philanthropy model by investing in artists, community, and creative spaces via a collaborative talent ecosystem and a range of strategic partnerships, including ThirdPlace Partners real estate impact fund. www.coven.art


Past events
Past events
ZONA MACO '26 Cultural Envoys CDMX Field Trip
Event
ZONA MACO '26 Cultural Envoys CDMX Field Trip
Feb 3, 5:00 PM - Feb 9, 2:00 PM PST
CDMX ZONA MACO
More ways to support us
COVEN x CDMX Artists Fund
Donation
COVEN x CDMX Artists Fund
$250 of $7,000 goal
Donate today
FRIENDS ONLY x COVEN
Donation
FRIENDS ONLY x COVEN
$4,111 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Waterfront Art Trail Project
Custom
Waterfront Art Trail Project
COVEN.art is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to amplify the sidelined voices of artists and activate the creative spaces where art is made and displayed. COVEN has partnered with Illuminate, Big Art Loop, Port of San Francisco, StreetPlans, and Arts.Co.Lab to deliver six free community events in 2026, co-curated with the city’s 10 Cultural Districts, which will showcase heritage through creative storytelling to boost public engagement along the Embarcadero Waterfront. The 2026 Portside Culture Jam initiative builds on the Big Art Loop - Portside, a multi-million public art investment in the Port of San Francisco, and is focused among the 12 sculptures installed along the Embarcadero Waterfront.Culture Jam Events:Community Markets: food, art, music & craftsCommunity Microfestival: art & live performancesCommunity Art Walks: guided tours & talks over a shared mealFor more information, go to: https://www.coven.art/eventsThank you in advance for your donations and grants to this project! Warmly,COVEN.at Team
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Point San Pablo Harbor
Donation
Point San Pablo Harbor
$0 of $120,000 goal
Donate today
Wisdom Beyond (fiscally sponsored by COVEN 501c3)
Donation
Wisdom Beyond (fiscally sponsored by COVEN 501c3)
The Wisdom Beyond is a multi-generational women-led collective that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators through initiatives that tap emergent intelligence for aligned change on the systems level.We foster a collaborative environment where individual growth fuels the development of collective intelligence. This powerful combination enables us to guide changemakers in shifting the paradigm around our world's most pressing challenges.Your tax-deductible donation will go toward providing scholarships to ensure inclusive access to our programs, sponsoring an artist-in-resident for each of our retreats, and ongoing organizational development.We are fiscally sponsored by COVEN, a creative placemaking accelerator that amplifies sidelined voices through monumental art and activates Third Places where art is made and displayed. COVEN is a 501c3 (93-4043245) registered in the State of California. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]. Thank you for your generous donation. We see you, fellow explorer. With gratitude, Dr. Raiya KindRaina DeLearKristen Greco
Donate today
Erstwhere (OLD)
Donation
Erstwhere (OLD)
A space for creative collision. We are a nomadic arts collective creating intimate, immersive gatherings where people experience exceptional artists and musicians up close - in living-room style spaces designed for connection and presence. We are building a new model of arts patronage, one that brings artists and supporters into real relationship, makes creativity feel accessible, and offers a human-centered alternative to an increasingly AI-mediated world.Your tax-deductible donation will go toward pop-up events, artist payments, infrastructure needs, and the production needed to create these spaces across different venues. Our goal is to create a more intimate and vibrant cultural scene in San Francisco. _______________________________________________________________________________________We are fiscally sponsored by COVEN, a creative placemaking accelerator that amplifies the sidelined voices of underrepresented artists and activates Third Places where art is made and displayed. COVEN is a 501c3 (93-4043245) registered in the State of California. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].
Donate today

Our website

https://coven.art/

Contact information

[email protected]
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