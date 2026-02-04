COVEN.art (501c3)

Waterfront Art Trail Project
COVEN.art is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to amplify the sidelined voices of artists and activate the creative spaces where art is made and displayed. COVEN has partnered with Illuminate, Big Art Loop, Port of San Francisco, StreetPlans, and Arts.Co.Lab to deliver six free community events in 2026, co-curated with the city’s 10 Cultural Districts, which will showcase heritage through creative storytelling to boost public engagement along the Embarcadero Waterfront. The 2026 Portside Culture Jam initiative builds on the Big Art Loop - Portside, a multi-million public art investment in the Port of San Francisco, and is focused among the 12 sculptures installed along the Embarcadero Waterfront.Culture Jam Events:Community Markets: food, art, music & craftsCommunity Microfestival: art & live performancesCommunity Art Walks: guided tours & talks over a shared mealFor more information, go to: https://www.coven.art/eventsThank you in advance for your donations and grants to this project! Warmly,COVEN.at Team