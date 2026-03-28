Cover'd House
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Our mission
Cover'd House empowers individuals through community support and resources, fostering personal growth and resilience. Their mission is to create a safe space for voices to be heard and valued, driving positive change through collective action.
Past events
Past events
Event
Saturday Enrichment at Cover'd House
Mar 28, 9:00 AM - May 9, 12:00 PM EDT
Event
Family Paint & Poetry Experience
May 2, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
2530 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269, USA
Our website
https://coverdhouse.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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