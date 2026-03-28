Cover'd House

Cover'd House

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Our mission

Cover'd House empowers individuals through community support and resources, fostering personal growth and resilience. Their mission is to create a safe space for voices to be heard and valued, driving positive change through collective action.
Past events
Past events
Saturday Enrichment at Cover'd House
Event
Saturday Enrichment at Cover'd House
Mar 28, 9:00 AM - May 9, 12:00 PM EDT
Family Paint & Poetry Experience
Event
Family Paint & Poetry Experience
May 2, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
2530 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269, USA

Our website

https://coverdhouse.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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