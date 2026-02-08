Craftsman Club 4
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Craftsman Club 4

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Craftsman Club 4

Our mission

Craftsman Club 4 fosters community engagement through events like the Super Bowl LX Watch Party, uniting locals for fun and camaraderie while promoting impactful connections.
Events
Events
2nd Annual Festive Board hosted by Washtenaw County Masons
Event
2nd Annual Festive Board hosted by Washtenaw County Masons
Jul 10, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
5752 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, USA
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More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Craftsman Club 4, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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