Crimes Against Children Foundation Inc

Donation

Crimes Against Children Foundation Donations

The Crimes Against Children Foundation (C.A.C.F.) is committed to fighting online child predators, providing suicide Intervention and deploying K-9 units. We are focused on developing tactical solutions to safeguard our children against school shootings through the use of ballistic shields and firearm detection devices. Our advocacy also includes preventing teen suicide and bullying while striving to protect everyone from violent crimes. Below please find an overview of our current projects:NEW! C.A.C.F. TV Show ProductionC.A.C.F. is excited to announce the development of a new TV show inspired by “How to Catch A Predator.” This innovative program will feature our current actors hosting the show, collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to produce engaging content on a national scale.The series will provide an insightful look into the investigatory process, following our actor hosts and real officers as they track and apprehend predators. We are seeking to secure funding in the amount of $300,000.00 to support this project. This funding will be instrumental in production to achieve our objectives and ensuring the successful implementation of this important initiative. Investigation Support for C.A.C.F. Board MembersWith over one million predators online daily, the C.A.C.F board members who are sworn officers, collaborate with the Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Task Force and together they are committed to safeguarding children and ensuring justice against perpetrators. Annually thousands of children become victims of horrific crimes such as kidnapping, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking-often facilitated by the internet and involving forced or coerced acts.C.A.C.F. is seeking $100,000.00 to ensure our continued facilitation, participation of the bord members to be able to participate in crucial child predator investigations. School Safety ProgramC.A.C.F. proposes implementation of a School Safety program aimed at providing crucial safety resources and training to schools and religious organizations. In recent times, the increasing threat of active shootings in educational and religious settings has necessitated urgent action to safeguard these environments. Our program seeks to address this concern by proactively preparing institutions to respond efficiently to potential threats. C.A.C.F projects a fundraising goal of $300,000.00 to roll out an impactful School Safety Program. This will include equipping them with the necessary training and life-saving equipment such as door blockers, ballistic shields, ballistic backpacks, first aid trauma kits, security devices and firearm detection systems,, we aim to mitigate risks and enhance community safety.EXPAND K-9 ResourcesThe demand for K-9 services has significantly increased in recent years due to rising community related safety concerns. Current resources are insufficient to meet these needs, limiting our ability to effectively train new K-9 teams and maintain our existing units.C.A.C.F. is seeking $75,000.00 to enhance training programs for K-9 handlers and dogs. Also, to acquire new equipment including training tools, safety gear and educational programs. Suicide PreventionAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Reports, in 2022, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the United States in 2022, resulting in the loss of 42,000 lives.The rising incidence of suicide in the United States is a pressing public health issues, necessitating immediate attention and resources. Our goal for 2025 is to raise $150,000.00 to enhance our suicide prevention initiatives and support critical services like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and extend resources for veterans and other at-risk populations.Veteran’s Outreach Program Goal The Veteran’s Outreach Program by C.A.C.F. aims to provide critical support to veterans and others in the community seeking employment assistance. Our goal is to raise $50,000.00 to enhance access to online workshops, collaborate with organizations that support homeless veterans, and provide necessary resources, for those seeking employment assistance in their community (i.e., resume, interview, job search).