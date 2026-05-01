Cromwell Middle School Parent Teacher Organization
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Cromwell Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

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Cromwell Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

Our mission

The CMS PTO supports students and teachers through events, fundraising, and volunteer opportunities, enhancing the educational experience and promoting a positive school environment. Reach out to [email protected] with any questions.
Events
Events
CMS 8th Grade VIP Promotion Package Raffle (2026)
Raffle
CMS 8th Grade VIP Promotion Package Raffle (2026)
May 1, 4:00 PM - Jun 12, 11:55 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
CMS PTO Harlem Wizards Sponsors
Membership
CMS PTO Harlem Wizards Sponsors
The Cromwell Middle School PTO is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support the students and staff at Cromwell Middle School. We provide money for field trips, technology, cultural arts, assemblies, classroom supplies, and other educational materials to enhance our children’s education.On Monday, March 30th, we are hosting a Harlem Wizards basketball game to help raise money to continue to support our school. The Wizards will be competing against a team from Cromwell Public Schools and the Town of Cromwell. This will be a town-wide event, and we hope to have close to 500 people attend.We are currently looking for local businesses to help sponsor this event. Your business will be advertised and promoted via social media, email blasts, and by the announcer on game night. Please consider donating towards our event to help us continue supporting our hard-working teachers and students.Our organization is non-profit under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, so your donation is fully tax-deductible. We hope we can count on you to help us make this event a success. One of our board members would be happy to pick up any donated items. Thank you for your consideration! We look forward to your reply.Sincerely,Gina, Karen, Matt, & Stephanie
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2026 Valentines Day Grams
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2026 Valentines Day Grams
Spread the LOVE and KINDNESS this Valentine's Day with the CMS PTO's Valentine's Grams.PERFECT FOR FRIENDS, SIBLINGS, AND CMS TEACHERS/STAFFSend a Valentine's Day Gram to a friend, sibling, or favorite teacher to spread some love and kindness (Parents can also send to their child)! Please complete the Zeffy form provided with the Recipient's (who you are sending to) information:Recipient NameRecipient GradePrice: $1/gramINCLUDES:FESTIVE LOLLIPOPAND PERSONALIZED CARDValentine's Day Gram orders are due by Wednesday, February 4th and will be delivered on February 10th and 11th
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Harlem Wizards Concessions
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Harlem Wizards Concessions
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Our website

https://cmspto.ptboard.com/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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