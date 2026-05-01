Cromwell Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

Membership

CMS PTO Harlem Wizards Sponsors

The Cromwell Middle School PTO is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support the students and staff at Cromwell Middle School. We provide money for field trips, technology, cultural arts, assemblies, classroom supplies, and other educational materials to enhance our children’s education.On Monday, March 30th, we are hosting a Harlem Wizards basketball game to help raise money to continue to support our school. The Wizards will be competing against a team from Cromwell Public Schools and the Town of Cromwell. This will be a town-wide event, and we hope to have close to 500 people attend.We are currently looking for local businesses to help sponsor this event. Your business will be advertised and promoted via social media, email blasts, and by the announcer on game night. Please consider donating towards our event to help us continue supporting our hard-working teachers and students.Our organization is non-profit under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, so your donation is fully tax-deductible. We hope we can count on you to help us make this event a success. One of our board members would be happy to pick up any donated items. Thank you for your consideration! We look forward to your reply.Sincerely,Gina, Karen, Matt, & Stephanie