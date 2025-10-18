Cross Of Christ Lutheran Church

Cross Of Christ Lutheran Church

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Our mission

Cross Of Christ Lutheran Church fosters a welcoming community through worship, service, and outreach, aiming to spread Christ's love and support spiritual growth while addressing local needs and promoting fellowship among members.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Nelson’s Port-A-Pit Chicken Sale
Jun 7, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
99 S County Line Rd, Crown Point, IN 46307, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.crossofchristlofs.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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