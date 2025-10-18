Cross Of Christ Lutheran Church
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Our mission
Cross Of Christ Lutheran Church fosters a welcoming community through worship, service, and outreach, aiming to spread Christ's love and support spiritual growth while addressing local needs and promoting fellowship among members.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Nelson’s Port-A-Pit Chicken Sale
Jun 7, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
99 S County Line Rd, Crown Point, IN 46307, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.crossofchristlofs.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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