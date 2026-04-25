Crossroads Fellowship
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Crossroads Fellowship empowers church leaders to collaborate effectively, fostering unity and clarity in ministry through biblical teachings and shared mission. They focus on building healthy teams for the glory of God.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Family Connect - Top Golf
Jun 10, 11:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
9200 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Crossroads Conference
Oct 26, 12:00 PM - Oct 28, 11:45 AM EDT
1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.crossroadsfellowship.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by