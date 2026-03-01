Crystal City Farmer’s Market

Crystal City Farmer’s Market

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Our mission

Crystal City Farmer’s Market fosters community by connecting local growers, artisans, and residents. Through events like trivia nights, we celebrate fresh food and support small businesses, creating a welcoming space for all.
Past events
Past events
Entertainment Trivia Night
Event
Entertainment Trivia Night
Feb 28, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CST
316 N Adams St, Festus, MO 63028, USA
More ways to support us
Crystal City Farmer’s Market Vendor Payment Portal
Membership
Crystal City Farmer’s Market Vendor Payment Portal
Join our community and become a vendor today!Thank you for choosing to be part of our market! Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a vendor now!Crystal City Farmer’s Market
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CCFM Special Markets Vendor Payment
Custom
CCFM Special Markets Vendor Payment
Use this form to submit your Special Markets vendor payment for the Crystal City Farmer’s Market. Your payment helps us keep a welcoming, well-organized space where local growers, makers, and small food businesses can meet neighbors face to face 🥕.By paying here, you confirm your spot at our designated Special Markets and support our mission to offer fresh, seasonal food and sustainable products to the community 🌿. Please review your details carefully so we can plan booth layouts and logistics smoothly.
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Become an Individual Sponsor
Membership
Become an Individual Sponsor
For individuals and families who want to support local farmers, makers, and the continued growth of our Crystal City Farmer's Market.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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