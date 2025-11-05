Crystal Falls Contemporary Center

Membership

Monthly Pottery Studio Membership

Unleash your creativity and elevate your pottery skills with our monthly studio membership!Designed for dedicated potters, this membership provides:Unlimited studio access: Enjoy the freedom to work on your craft during any /all of our open studio dates. Dedicated storage space: A designated shelf to store your works in progress and personal tools.Access to essential equipment: Make use of our pottery wheels, kiln, glazes, and a wide array of shared tools.Firing services included: Bisque and glaze firing of up to 8 of your creations (for smaller items) are part of the membership. Community connection: Join a vibrant community of fellow potters, fostering a supportive environment for learning, sharing ideas, and showcasing your work.Please noteMembership is typically suited for potters who can work independently and are confident in all stages of the pottery-making process.Clay is required for members to purchase at an additional expense from the studio.Clay pieces that require the use of larger space within the kiln will be fired utilizing our firing contract, to ensure equitable access to the kiln.Members are expected to adhere to studio policies, including maintaining a clean and safe environment.Ready to dedicate yourself to the art of pottery? Inquire about our membership options today and take your craft to new heights! By signing up for the monthly membership, you agree to adhere to the studio's best practices memorandum.