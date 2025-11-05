Crystal Falls Contemporary Center
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Crystal Falls Contemporary Center

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Crystal Falls Contemporary Center

Our mission

The Contemporary Center fosters creativity and community through hands-on art experiences. We offer pottery classes and workshops that inspire individuals to explore their artistic potential and connect with others in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
K-2nd Grade Art Club
Event
K-2nd Grade Art Club
Sep 10 - May 27 | 38 dates & times
801 Forest Pkwy, Crystal Falls, MI 49920, USA
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Open Pottery Studio
Event
Open Pottery Studio
Jan 13 - Apr 4 | 130 dates & times
801 Forest Pkwy, Crystal Falls, MI 49920, USA
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3rd-6th Grade Art Club
Event
3rd-6th Grade Art Club
Sep 11 - May 28 | 38 dates & times
801 Forest Pkwy, Crystal Falls, MI 49920, USA
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Pre-Teen Pottery Club
Event
Pre-Teen Pottery Club
Sep 11 - May 28 | 38 dates & times
801 Forest Pkwy, Crystal Falls, MI 49920, USA
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More ways to support us
Monthly Pottery Studio Membership
Membership
Monthly Pottery Studio Membership
Unleash your creativity and elevate your pottery skills with our monthly studio membership!Designed for dedicated potters, this membership provides:Unlimited studio access: Enjoy the freedom to work on your craft during any /all of our open studio dates. Dedicated storage space: A designated shelf to store your works in progress and personal tools.Access to essential equipment: Make use of our pottery wheels, kiln, glazes, and a wide array of shared tools.Firing services included: Bisque and glaze firing of up to 8 of your creations (for smaller items) are part of the membership. Community connection: Join a vibrant community of fellow potters, fostering a supportive environment for learning, sharing ideas, and showcasing your work.Please noteMembership is typically suited for potters who can work independently and are confident in all stages of the pottery-making process.Clay is required for members to purchase at an additional expense from the studio.Clay pieces that require the use of larger space within the kiln will be fired utilizing our firing contract, to ensure equitable access to the kiln.Members are expected to adhere to studio policies, including maintaining a clean and safe environment.Ready to dedicate yourself to the art of pottery? Inquire about our membership options today and take your craft to new heights! By signing up for the monthly membership, you agree to adhere to the studio's best practices memorandum.
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Gift Certificates
Event
Gift Certificates
Share the gift of creativity 🎨 with a Crystal Falls Contemporary Center gift certificate. Your recipient can use it toward workshops, classes, or community art programs that invite people of all ages to explore their artistic potential.Fill out this form to customize your gift amount, add a personal message, and tell us how you’d like the certificate delivered. It’s a simple way to support local art and invite someone into our creative community.
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Our website

https://www.cfcontemporarycenter.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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