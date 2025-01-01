Ct Gymnastics & Cheer Booster Club Inc

Membership

CTGC Booster Club Membership

We help give families the opportunity to offset expenses and strive to make All Star cheerleading affordable. All individual funds earned through the CTGC Booster Club are applied as credits to your iClassPro account to be used towards competition season expenses. Become a member of CTGC Booster Club to participate in some top earning opportunities such as a concessions at The Meadows Concerts, concessions at sporting events in PeoplesBank Arena and Rentschler Field, and large-scale fundraisers like Double Good Popcorn etc. Family Membership is $40 regardless of the number of athletes in your family.