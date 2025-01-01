Ct Gymnastics & Cheer Booster Club Inc

Ct Gymnastics & Cheer Booster Club Inc

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Our mission

The CT Gymnastics & Cheer Booster Club supports families by making All Star cheerleading affordable through fundraising opportunities, helping offset competition expenses for athletes and fostering community involvement.
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Nov 29, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
205 Christian Ln, Berlin, CT 06037, USA
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CTGC Booster Club Membership
Membership
CTGC Booster Club Membership
We help give families the opportunity to offset expenses and strive to make All Star cheerleading affordable. All individual funds earned through the CTGC Booster Club are applied as credits to your iClassPro account to be used towards competition season expenses. Become a member of CTGC Booster Club to participate in some top earning opportunities such as a concessions at The Meadows Concerts, concessions at sporting events in PeoplesBank Arena and Rentschler Field, and large-scale fundraisers like Double Good Popcorn etc. Family Membership is $40 regardless of the number of athletes in your family.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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