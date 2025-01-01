cureCADASIL is dedicated to advancing research and support for CADASIL, a rare genetic stroke disorder. We aim to improve the lives of patients and families through scientific studies, accurate information, and community building.
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Donate to Change Lives
Your gift supports people living with CADASIL today. Every donation helps cureCADASIL fund research into better treatments and provide clear, trusted information for families facing this rare genetic disorder.You back practical support—from educational resources for patients and clinicians to networks that reduce the isolation many families feel. Thank you for standing with this community and for helping move CADASIL research forward.