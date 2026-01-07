Membership

Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association's Memberships

Join the Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association! Our main goal is to support and enhance both the people and campus of our beloved Alma Mater.If you attended the Centennial celebration at the new high school in April 2025, you would have seen just a glimpse of what we're capable. It's truly just the tip of the iceberg! We're excited to support the school's mission and goals, and we're looking forward to becoming a key source of support for both alumni and current students. We'll be preserving our rich history while also making waves into the future. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle!Everyone is welcome to join, whether you're an alumnus, former staff member, or a loving member of the community. By becoming a member, you'll help us continue our efforts to give back and foster a stronger community. It's a great way to reconnect with old friends and make a real difference.Start your journey to becoming a member now!*Zeffy will ask if you’d like to tip them for the free services they provide us. You are welcome to uncheck the box.