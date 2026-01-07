Invest in Our Eagles’ Future
Cutter Morning Star Alumni and Friends,Remember the halls where you learned, grew, and made lasting memories? The teachers who inspired you? The Friday night lights that brought us all together? These experiences shaped us, and they continue to shape the students of Cutter Morning Star today.The Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association General Fund is the lifeblood of our ability to support the school and its students. Unlike designated scholarships or specific projects, the General Fund provides essential, flexible resources that allow us to respond to the most pressing needs and exciting opportunities at Cutter Morning Star High School.Every donation, no matter the size, makes a tangible difference. It’s an investment in the future of our students, our school, and our community.Will you consider making a gift to the Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association General Fund today?Thank you for your continued support of Cutter Morning Star. Together, we can ensure our Eagles continue to soar!Warmly,The Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association