Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association
organization logo

Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association

Subscribe
Donate

Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association

Our mission

The Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association exists to support CMS students through the food pantry, scholarships, events, and community outreach. We connect generations of Eagles and give back to the school that shaped us.
Past events
Past events
50/50 Raffle
Raffle
50/50 Raffle
Jan 6, 9:00 PM - Feb 13, 9:00 PM CST
Flight Toward the Future Auction
Auction
Flight Toward the Future Auction
Feb 12, 7:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association's Memberships
Membership
Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association's Memberships
Join the Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association! Our main goal is to support and enhance both the people and campus of our beloved Alma Mater.If you attended the Centennial celebration at the new high school in April 2025, you would have seen just a glimpse of what we're capable. It's truly just the tip of the iceberg! We're excited to support the school's mission and goals, and we're looking forward to becoming a key source of support for both alumni and current students. We'll be preserving our rich history while also making waves into the future. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle!Everyone is welcome to join, whether you're an alumnus, former staff member, or a loving member of the community. By becoming a member, you'll help us continue our efforts to give back and foster a stronger community. It's a great way to reconnect with old friends and make a real difference.Start your journey to becoming a member now!*Zeffy will ask if you’d like to tip them for the free services they provide us. You are welcome to uncheck the box.
View membership
Invest in Our Eagles’ Future
Donation
Invest in Our Eagles’ Future
Cutter Morning Star Alumni and Friends,Remember the halls where you learned, grew, and made lasting memories? The teachers who inspired you? The Friday night lights that brought us all together? These experiences shaped us, and they continue to shape the students of Cutter Morning Star today.The Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association General Fund is the lifeblood of our ability to support the school and its students. Unlike designated scholarships or specific projects, the General Fund provides essential, flexible resources that allow us to respond to the most pressing needs and exciting opportunities at Cutter Morning Star High School.Every donation, no matter the size, makes a tangible difference. It’s an investment in the future of our students, our school, and our community.Will you consider making a gift to the Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association General Fund today?Thank you for your continued support of Cutter Morning Star. Together, we can ensure our Eagles continue to soar!Warmly,The Cutter Morning Star Alumni Association
Donate today
Donate to London Griffin
Donation
Donate to London Griffin
$151 of $1,500 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by