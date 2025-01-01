Cyberknights Robotics Inc

The CyberKnights are currently Ranked #1 in Connecticut! We're heading to the New England District Championship to compete against 100 of the top team's from across New England, with our sights set on the World Championship in Houston.





Your support will help fuel our journey by covering materials and high performance parts for critical robot iterations. Help us innovate and compete at the highest level as we represent our community on the world stage.





ANY amount helps! Thank you!







