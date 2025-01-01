Cyberknights Robotics Inc
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Cyberknights Robotics Inc

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Cyberknights Robotics Inc

Our mission

The CyberKnights are currently Ranked #1 in Connecticut! We're heading to the New England District Championship to compete against 100 of the top team's from across New England, with our sights set on the World Championship in Houston.


Your support will help fuel our journey by covering materials and high performance parts for critical robot iterations. Help us innovate and compete at the highest level as we represent our community on the world stage.


ANY amount helps! Thank you!



More ways to support us
CyberKnights: Mission to Houston
Donation
CyberKnights: Mission to Houston
$955 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
CyberKnights Precision Manufacturing Campaign
Donation
CyberKnights Precision Manufacturing Campaign
$0 of $15,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://cyberknightsrobotics.org/

Contact information

CyberKnights Robotics Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization. Our mission is to help create and fund organizations that teach young adults to be technological innovators and to make an impact in their surrounding community.


Stacey Hilton

[email protected]

team195.com

cyberknightsrobotics.org

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