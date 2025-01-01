Our mission
The CyberKnights are currently Ranked #1 in Connecticut! We're heading to the New England District Championship to compete against 100 of the top team's from across New England, with our sights set on the World Championship in Houston.
Your support will help fuel our journey by covering materials and high performance parts for critical robot iterations. Help us innovate and compete at the highest level as we represent our community on the world stage.
ANY amount helps! Thank you!
Our website
https://cyberknightsrobotics.org/
Contact information
CyberKnights Robotics Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization. Our mission is to help create and fund organizations that teach young adults to be technological innovators and to make an impact in their surrounding community.
Stacey Hilton
team195.com
cyberknightsrobotics.org