Daddys Hands Ministries

Daddys Hands Ministries

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Our mission

Daddys Hands Ministries empowers individuals through acts of kindness and support, driven by faith. We aim to transform lives and advance the Kingdom of God by providing resources, volunteer opportunities, and community outreach initiatives.
More ways to support us
Child Sponsorship: Mitch
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Child Sponsorship: Mitch
Meet Mitch, a bright young girl who refuses to let her circumstances define her future.At just 10 years old, Mitch is an honor student—sharp, curious, and full of potential. She lost her mother to leukemia when she was only four. Her father does what he can, taking labor jobs that keep him away for days at a time. So Mitch is being raised by her grandparents in a house with a dirt floor, thin walls, and a roof that leaks when it rains. It’s where they cook, eat, and share what little they have.Mitch loves her Lola deeply. Her grandmother stretches every peso to provide, but the strain is heavy. Still, Mitch keeps going. She studies hard. She dreams big. She clings to hope.And here’s where you come in.“How are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching? ...How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!” (Romans 10:14–15, ESV)Mitch’s future depends not just on her will to rise—but on someone willing to step in.Your sponsorship can help Mitch stay in school, receive nutritious meals, and get the support she needs to break free from poverty. Will you sponsor Mitch today?
Donate today
Child Sponsorship: Francheska
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Child Sponsorship: Francheska
Meet Francheska, a determined 12-year-old with a heart for helping others.She’s an only child and an honor student, already showing the drive and discipline of someone with big dreams. Her mother is fighting breast cancer with quiet strength, doing everything she can to care for Francheska despite the weight of illness and limited resources. Francheska’s father left when she was just a baby, and it's been just the two of them ever since.Even with all she’s facing, Francheska remains focused on her dream: to become a nurse and one day work in the U.S. so she can build a better life for herself and her mother.She’s not asking for a handout—just a chance.Will you help Francheska stay in school, stay strong, and stay on track toward a brighter future?
Donate today

Our website

https://daddys-hands.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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