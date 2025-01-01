Daddys Hands Ministries

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Child Sponsorship: Mitch

Meet Mitch, a bright young girl who refuses to let her circumstances define her future.At just 10 years old, Mitch is an honor student—sharp, curious, and full of potential. She lost her mother to leukemia when she was only four. Her father does what he can, taking labor jobs that keep him away for days at a time. So Mitch is being raised by her grandparents in a house with a dirt floor, thin walls, and a roof that leaks when it rains. It’s where they cook, eat, and share what little they have.Mitch loves her Lola deeply. Her grandmother stretches every peso to provide, but the strain is heavy. Still, Mitch keeps going. She studies hard. She dreams big. She clings to hope.And here’s where you come in.“How are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching? ...How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!” (Romans 10:14–15, ESV)Mitch’s future depends not just on her will to rise—but on someone willing to step in.Your sponsorship can help Mitch stay in school, receive nutritious meals, and get the support she needs to break free from poverty. Will you sponsor Mitch today?