Dance City
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Our mission
Dance City fosters a love for dance through engaging classes and performances, empowering individuals of all ages to express themselves artistically and build confidence in a supportive community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Dance City 10th Year Anniversary Recital
May 30, 3:30 - 5:00 PM CDT
1500 James Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.welovedancecity.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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