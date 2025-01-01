Daughters of Both Suns
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Daughters of Both Suns

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Daughters of Both Suns

Our mission

Daughters of Both Suns is dedicated to providing trauma-informed mental health support, resource navigation, and healing-centered community care for Black and Latina women and families. Through culturally responsive programs, wellness initiatives, crisis support resources, and community partnerships, we work to reduce barriers to healing and ensure that no woman has to navigate trauma, hardship, or life’s challenges alone.

Events
Events
Healing Together Community Fair – Vendors & Sponsorship Opportunities
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Healing Together Community Fair – Vendors & Sponsorship Opportunities
Jun 13, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
530 Azalea Dr N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575, USA
Learn more
Healing Together Community Resource Fair Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
Healing Together Community Resource Fair Annual Raffle 2026
Jun 13, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Healing Together: Community Resource Fair
Event
Healing Together: Community Resource Fair
Jun 13, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
530 Azalea Dr N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575, USA
Get your tickets
Strong Start: Back-to-School Community Bash Registration
Event
Strong Start: Back-to-School Community Bash Registration
Aug 1, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Learning Hub
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Learning Hub
The Learning Hub is a space for growth, healing, and action. Here, you’ll find practical tools, guides, and programs designed to help you care for yourself, navigate life’s challenges, and create meaningful impact in your community—at your own pace and in your own way.
Learn more
The Healing Her Fund
Membership
The Healing Her Fund
The Healing Her Fund is the monthly giving community of Daughters of Both Suns.Your recurring support helps provide trauma-informed mental health support, resource navigation, healing programs, and community care for underserved women and families.Every month, your gift helps us continue:• Connecting women to therapy and mental health resources• Supporting healing-centered community programs• Providing resource navigation and crisis support referrals• Expanding access to culturally responsive care• Building safe spaces for healing, education, and empowermentHealing should not depend on whether someone can afford support or navigate systems alone.Monthly giving allows us to respond consistently, grow sustainably, and continue serving our community with compassion and dignity.When you give monthly, you become part of a movement helping women and families move from survival toward healing.Together, we help keep healing accessible.
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Donation
She Deserves Healing
$405 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.daughtersofbothsuns.org/

Contact information

Daughters of Both Suns
Website: https://www.daughtersofbothsuns.org
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 844-362-7867

Follow us on social media to stay connected, support our mission, and learn more about our healing-centered programs and community initiatives for Black and Latina women and families.

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