Membership

The Healing Her Fund

The Healing Her Fund is the monthly giving community of Daughters of Both Suns.Your recurring support helps provide trauma-informed mental health support, resource navigation, healing programs, and community care for underserved women and families.Every month, your gift helps us continue:• Connecting women to therapy and mental health resources• Supporting healing-centered community programs• Providing resource navigation and crisis support referrals• Expanding access to culturally responsive care• Building safe spaces for healing, education, and empowermentHealing should not depend on whether someone can afford support or navigate systems alone.Monthly giving allows us to respond consistently, grow sustainably, and continue serving our community with compassion and dignity.When you give monthly, you become part of a movement helping women and families move from survival toward healing.Together, we help keep healing accessible.