The DC Chapter Gospel Music Workshop of America fosters spiritual growth and social justice through music and education, empowering communities to engage with the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and promote positive change.
Past events
Past events
Event
DC GMWA New Music Seminar
Nov 1, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
901 3rd St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Event
The Theology of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Conference
Oct 13, 5:00 PM - Oct 17, 11:30 AM CDT
Montgomery, AL, USA
Event
DC GMWA New Music Seminar
Feb 15, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST
5501 Silver Hill Rd, District Heights, MD 20747, USA