DCDC Boosters

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Stage Door Shoutouts

Send your dancer a little extra love backstage! 💫 Purchase this $10 item to submit one good luck video message that will be played on a loop before they take the stage. Once purchased, you’ll receive an email with simple instructions on where to upload your video.Each purchase includes one video submission only, so choose your moment and make it special! Encourage family and friends to also submit videos from afar and help surround your dancer with support, excitement, and positive vibes right before they perform.