DCDC Boosters

DCDC Boosters

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Our mission

DCDC Boosters supports dancers by fostering a positive environment through encouragement and community engagement. They enhance performances with initiatives like 'Stage Door Shoutouts,' promoting love and support for dancers before they take the stage.
Events
Events
Annual Gift Card Basket 2026
Raffle
Annual Gift Card Basket 2026
May 25, 12:00 AM - Jun 7, 8:00 PM EDT
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Teacher Experience Raffle: $1 per chance
Raffle
Teacher Experience Raffle: $1 per chance
May 25, 12:00 AM - Jun 7, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Stage Door Shoutouts
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Stage Door Shoutouts
Send your dancer a little extra love backstage! 💫 Purchase this $10 item to submit one good luck video message that will be played on a loop before they take the stage. Once purchased, you’ll receive an email with simple instructions on where to upload your video.Each purchase includes one video submission only, so choose your moment and make it special! Encourage family and friends to also submit videos from afar and help surround your dancer with support, excitement, and positive vibes right before they perform.
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Our website

https://www.dc-dancecenter.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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