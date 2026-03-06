Dearborn Community Center

Event

Boys Tarbiya Program

🌟🌟🌟We are excited to start the second season of the Tarbiya program for boys. The program aims to enhance the love and understanding of our faith and guide the youth to become proud, shining beacons of our beautiful Deen.This Tarbiyya program, held once a week is designed to achieve these goals and has consistently produced successful results over the years across various Muslim communities in the USA. This has been customized to cater our Dearborn community and is open to tweens and teens.The Tarbiyya program will be supervised by our own Resident Scholar Shaykh Noorulhuda.🗓️ Starting July 27 Every Sunday📍Masjid Al-Salam, Dearborn