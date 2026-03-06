Dearborn Community Center
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Dearborn Community Center

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Dearborn Community Center

Our mission

Dearborn Community Center fosters community well-being by providing essential services, educational programs, and support for families, particularly women and children. Their mission is to empower individuals through connection, education, and resources.
Events
Events
Event
Girls Night - Friday, June 5, 2026
Jun 5, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
3900 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
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Event
Monthly Kids Deen Program Year 2026
Feb 6 - Dec 4 | 11 dates & times
3900 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
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Event
Vendor Registration: Salam Bazaar & Mini Carnival
Jun 10, 12:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
3900 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
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Event
Salaam Bazaar & Mini Carnival - June 14, 2026
Jun 14, 2:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
3900 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
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More ways to support us
Event
Boys Tarbiya Program
🌟🌟🌟We are excited to start the second season of the Tarbiya program for boys. The program aims to enhance the love and understanding of our faith and guide the youth to become proud, shining beacons of our beautiful Deen.This Tarbiyya program, held once a week is designed to achieve these goals and has consistently produced successful results over the years across various Muslim communities in the USA. This has been customized to cater our Dearborn community and is open to tweens and teens.The Tarbiyya program will be supervised by our own Resident Scholar Shaykh Noorulhuda.🗓️ Starting July 27 Every Sunday📍Masjid Al-Salam, Dearborn
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Weekly Youth Halaqa
Event
Weekly Youth Halaqa
You are invited to the Weekly Youth Halaqa led by Br. Yusef Ahmad.These weekly sessions are designed to address topics that are especially relevant to the youth and the broader community, offering guidance, knowledge, and practical advice for daily life.Date: Starting Saturday, December 27, 2025 – every Saturday thereafterTime: Between Maghrib and Isha prayersLocation: Men’s Musalla (Sisters can watch via TV)Language: EnglishWho: Brothers and sisters are welcome (the lecture will take place in the Men’s Musalla, with sisters able to watch on TV)Registration is encouraged, as it ensures you receive timely updates and important information about the program, In’shaa'Allah.We look forward to your participation in this meaningful and engaging gathering.
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Our website

https://dccalsalam.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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