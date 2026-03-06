Dearborn Community Center

Weekly Youth Halaqa
You are invited to the Weekly Youth Halaqa led by Br. Yusef Ahmad.These weekly sessions are designed to address topics that are especially relevant to the youth and the broader community, offering guidance, knowledge, and practical advice for daily life.Date: Starting Saturday, December 27, 2025 – every Saturday thereafterTime: Between Maghrib and Isha prayersLocation: Men’s Musalla (Sisters can watch via TV)Language: EnglishWho: Brothers and sisters are welcome (the lecture will take place in the Men’s Musalla, with sisters able to watch on TV)Registration is encouraged, as it ensures you receive timely updates and important information about the program, In’shaa'Allah.We look forward to your participation in this meaningful and engaging gathering.