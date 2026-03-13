Dedicated Anointed Young (D.A.Y.) Mime Ministry Inc.
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Our mission
Dedicated Anointed Young (D.A.Y.) Mime Ministry Inc. empowers youth through the art of mime, fostering spiritual growth and community connection. Their mission is to inspire faith, creativity, and unity among young performers and audiences alike.
Past events
Past events
Event
Sisters Loving Sisters (S.L.S)
Mar 13, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
Location Sent After Purchase
More ways to support us
Donation
Growing & Glowing 2026
$115 of $3,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Growing & Glowing 2026
$0 of $3,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.daymimeministry.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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