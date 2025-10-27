Deer Crossing Elementary School PTA

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Deer Dash 2026 Sponsorship

Our goal is to host a fun-filled, family-friendly event that inspires the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle and raise money to support the kids and staff of Deer Crossing Elementary. All funds raised support programs that enhance the daily lifestyle of our students and teachers.Each sponsor level includes your business in different promotional opportunities for exposure to this great Deer Crossing community. By participating in this event, you can show the community that you support the local school and to get your business name and logo in front of thousands of local community members.The families attending Deer Crossing Elementary include the following characteristics:High household incomesOver 75% are family households96% have high school degree or moreActive in their communityPrefer to support local businesses