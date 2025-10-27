Deer Crossing Elementary School PTA
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Deer Crossing Elementary School PTA

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Deer Crossing Elementary School PTA

Our mission

The DCES PTA fosters community engagement and supports student success through events and programs that enhance educational experiences, promote family involvement, and encourage a love for learning in a collaborative environment.
Events
Events
Frederick Keys Tickets
Event
Frederick Keys Tickets
Jun 21, 3:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
21 Stadium Dr, Frederick, MD 21703, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Coin Wars Sneak Attack!
Donation
Coin Wars Sneak Attack!
Coin Wars is upping the ante with a Mario-tastic twist! Just like collecting coins in the Mushroom Kingdom, you can now make online donations to earn positive points for your team! 🪙💸Donations will close at 1 PM TOMORROW (Friday, March 13th).Join the quest to help the DCES PTA reach the ultimate goal of $5000 to support our school programs. If we succeed, the whole school will unlock a special dance party level! 🕺💃But wait, there's more! The grade with the most positive points at the end of the day on Friday will win a power-up special treat! 🚀🍬So grab your power-ups, hit those coin blocks, and let's make this Sneak Attack a super success! 🍄💪Happy fundraising, heroes! 🎉
Donate today
Deer Dash 2026 Sponsorship
Custom
Deer Dash 2026 Sponsorship
Our goal is to host a fun-filled, family-friendly event that inspires the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle and raise money to support the kids and staff of Deer Crossing Elementary. All funds raised support programs that enhance the daily lifestyle of our students and teachers.Each sponsor level includes your business in different promotional opportunities for exposure to this great Deer Crossing community. By participating in this event, you can show the community that you support the local school and to get your business name and logo in front of thousands of local community members.The families attending Deer Crossing Elementary include the following characteristics:High household incomesOver 75% are family households96% have high school degree or moreActive in their communityPrefer to support local businesses
Learn more

Our website

https://www.dcespta.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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