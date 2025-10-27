Deer Crossing Elementary School PTA

Coin Wars Sneak Attack!
Coin Wars is upping the ante with a Mario-tastic twist! Just like collecting coins in the Mushroom Kingdom, you can now make online donations to earn positive points for your team! 🪙💸Donations will close at 1 PM TOMORROW (Friday, March 13th).Join the quest to help the DCES PTA reach the ultimate goal of $5000 to support our school programs. If we succeed, the whole school will unlock a special dance party level! 🕺💃But wait, there's more! The grade with the most positive points at the end of the day on Friday will win a power-up special treat! 🚀🍬So grab your power-ups, hit those coin blocks, and let's make this Sneak Attack a super success! 🍄💪Happy fundraising, heroes! 🎉