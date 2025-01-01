Deerfield Elementary PTO

Donation

General Fund Donation

Your gift to the General Fund supports Deerfield Elementary students every day 🎒📚Your donation helps the PTO provide classroom supplies, teacher appreciation, and school events that bring families together. Instead of asking for fees for every activity, we use this fund to fill in the gaps where the school budget can’t.Give what feels right for your family—every contribution keeps our school community strong, welcoming, and well-supported for all students.We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!