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Delaware Urban Greens
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Our mission


Delaware Urban Greens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening communities across Delaware through sustainable food systems and whole-person wellness.


We build community stability and long-term capacity by expanding access to fresh food and delivering structured wellness programming. Our wellness initiatives operate in 9 Wilmington schools, alongside community-based food access efforts throughout the state


Our work is community-centered, data-informed, grounded in dignity, choice, and access. 

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Donate to make a difference
Affectionately known as DUG, Delaware Urban Greens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening communities across Delaware through sustainable food systems and whole-person wellness.We build community stability and long-term capacity by expanding access to fresh food and delivering structured wellness programming. Our educator wellness initiatives operate in nine Wilmington schools, alongside our community-based food access efforts throughout the state.Delaware Urban Greens' work is community-centered, data-informed, and grounded in dignity, choice, and access. . Please Donate today!With Gratitude,Lanice WilsonFounder, Executive Director
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Wellness Gift Box
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Wellness Gift Box
The Delaware Urban Greens Wellness Box is a gentle escape in a box — complete with natural aromatherapy, soothing teas, and mindful touches adorned with eucalyptus. A perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a little peace and renewal.Wellness Box ContentsOne 1.5oz vegan soy candle (calming aroma blend)One 4oz handcrafted soap (plant-based, natural ingredients)One 12oz glass mugThree herbal tea sachets (stress-relieving blends)One mindfulness affirmation cardAdorned with eucalyptus for a touch of natural tranquilityContent card & Personal message card*Decor items may change based on availability.
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Our website

https://delawareurbangreens.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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