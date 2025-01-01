Our mission
Delaware Urban Greens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening communities across Delaware through sustainable food systems and whole-person wellness.
We build community stability and long-term capacity by expanding access to fresh food and delivering structured wellness programming. Our wellness initiatives operate in 9 Wilmington schools, alongside community-based food access efforts throughout the state
Our work is community-centered, data-informed, grounded in dignity, choice, and access.
Our website
https://delawareurbangreens.org/
Contact information