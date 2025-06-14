Delivering Opportunities Thru Vocational Education Services Corp empowers underserved communities by providing vocational training and educational resources, aiming to enhance skills and improve employment opportunities for individuals in need.
Past events
Past events
Event
City of East Point Juneteenth Celebration
Jun 14, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
East Point City Hall 2757 E. Point St. Atlanta, Ga 30344
Event
Brandon Adams Football Summit
Feb 9, 8:00 - 12:00 PM EST
Event
The City of South Fulton Christmas Extravaganza - Volunteers
Dec 23, 9:00 - 6:00 PM EST
Welcome All Park, South Fulton, GA 30349, USA
Event
On Site Registration
Dec 23, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
Welcome All Park, South Fulton, GA 30349
Event
South Fulton Community Christmas - Miracle League Registration Only
Dec 23, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
Welcome All Park, South Fulton, GA 30349
Event
South Fulton Community Christmas with Ben Crump & Friends