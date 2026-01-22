Delta Omicron Chapter Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated
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Our mission
The Delta Omicron Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. is dedicated to community service, scholarship, and the upliftment of African American men through mentorship and educational initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Delta Omicron Nupes - 50/50 St. Jude Raffle
Jan 22, 4:00 PM - Mar 22, 8:00 PM MST
More ways to support us
Donation
AEPhi x KAPsi - St. Jude
$265 of $250 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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