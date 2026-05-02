Delta Sigma Chapter Building Fund (c/o DSAA & HCB)
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Our mission
The Delta Sigma At Ole Miss Alumnae Association fosters community and support among alumnae, enhancing the growth of future sisters through events and initiatives that strengthen bonds and promote the mission of ADPi.
Past events
Past events
Event
Ribbon–Cutting & Founders’ Day
May 2, 10:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
607 Rebel Dr, University, MS 38677, USA
Event
Delta Sigma HCB & AA | ADPi PI DAY (03/27/26)
Mar 27, 4:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
607 Rebel Dr, University, MS 38677, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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