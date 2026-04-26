Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a sisterhood of college-educated women committed to public service and social change, focusing on empowering communities through educational programs, advocacy, and cultural enrichment.
Past events
Past events
Event
A White Lux Affair Flash Sale
Apr 26 - May 3 | 2 dates & times
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
Raffle
"White Luxe Affair: An Afternoon of Prizes & Possibilities"
May 3, 2:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
Event
A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
May 3, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
Event
A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
May 3, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
Event
"A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
May 3, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
Event
Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Sisterhood Luncheon