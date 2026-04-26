Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

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Our mission

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a sisterhood of college-educated women committed to public service and social change, focusing on empowering communities through educational programs, advocacy, and cultural enrichment.
Past events
Past events
A White Lux Affair Flash Sale
Event
A White Lux Affair Flash Sale
Apr 26 - May 3 | 2 dates & times
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
"White Luxe Affair: An Afternoon of Prizes & Possibilities"
Raffle
"White Luxe Affair: An Afternoon of Prizes & Possibilities"
May 3, 2:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
Event
A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
May 3, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
Event
A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
May 3, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
"A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
Event
"A White Luxe Affair ~ Chic, Classy and Sassy"
May 3, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA
Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Sisterhood Luncheon
Event
Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Sisterhood Luncheon
Mar 28, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
3332 Yankee Hall Rd, Greenville, NC 27834, USA

Our website

https://www.pcacdst.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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