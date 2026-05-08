Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Our mission

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc empowers women through public service, education, and social action. The Tokyo Alumnae Chapter focuses on community engagement, cultural enrichment, and leadership development to uplift and support local families.
Past events
Past events
Night at the Oscars: Mommy and Me Dance
Event
Night at the Oscars: Mommy and Me Dance
May 8, 6:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+9
Yokota Air Base
"Spill the Tea" with the Ladies of DST
Event
"Spill the Tea" with the Ladies of DST
Apr 26, 11:00 - 1:00 PM GMT+9
〒107-0062 Tokyo, Minato City, Minamiaoyama, 2 Chome−27−18 AOYAMA M’s TOWERパサージュ青山 2F ホテル東急ステイ2階
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Our website

https://www.tokyoalumnaedst.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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