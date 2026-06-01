Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc
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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Our mission

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is dedicated to public service, empowering communities through educational programs, advocacy, and social action. They focus on uplifting women and addressing social issues to create lasting change in society.
Events
Events
River Parishes Alumnae Chapter Summer Raffle
Raffle
River Parishes Alumnae Chapter Summer Raffle
Jun 1, 12:00 AM - Jul 31, 11:55 PM CDT
View raffle

Our website

https://www.rpacdst.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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