Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc
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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc
Our mission
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is dedicated to public service, empowering communities through educational programs, advocacy, and social action. They focus on uplifting women and addressing social issues to create lasting change in society.
Events
Events
Raffle
River Parishes Alumnae Chapter Summer Raffle
Jun 1, 12:00 AM - Jul 31, 11:55 PM CDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.rpacdst.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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