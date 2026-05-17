Department of Indiana, Marine Corps League, Inc

Place your ad in the 2026 Convention Ad Book to honor Marines, promote your business, or recognize a Detachment. Your support helps the Department of Indiana, Marine Corps League, continue veteran support, community service, and the preservation of Marine Corps traditions. 🇺🇸Use this form to choose your ad size and submit payment. Every ad is a visible show of respect for Marines and their families who have served and still serve. Please submit your artwork to Tina Moriarty at [email protected]
is 17 May 2026.