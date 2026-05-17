Department of Indiana, Marine Corps League, Inc

Department of Indiana, Marine Corps League, Inc

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Our mission

The Department of Indiana, Marine Corps League, Inc. fosters camaraderie among Marines and FMF Corpsmen, providing veteran assistance and community service while honoring Marine Corps traditions across Indiana.
Events
Events
2026 Department of Indiana Convention
Event
2026 Department of Indiana Convention
Jun 5, 12:00 PM - Jun 7, 12:00 PM EDT
6089 Clarks Creek Rd, Plainfield, IN 46168, USA
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More ways to support us
Transmittal Payment
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Transmittal Payment
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Department of Indiana Convention Delegates
Register your Detachment’s delegates for the Department of Indiana Convention to ensure accurate representation on all business before the League.This form gathers the names and contact details of delegates and alternates who will speak and vote on behalf of your Detachment. Your careful submission helps preserve Marine Corps traditions, support Indiana Marines and their families, and maintain the honor and standards of the Marine Corps League.
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2026 Convention Ad Book
Place your ad in the 2026 Convention Ad Book to honor Marines, promote your business, or recognize a Detachment. Your support helps the Department of Indiana, Marine Corps League, continue veteran support, community service, and the preservation of Marine Corps traditions. 🇺🇸Use this form to choose your ad size and submit payment. Every ad is a visible show of respect for Marines and their families who have served and still serve. Please submit your artwork to Tina Moriarty at [email protected] is 17 May 2026.
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Our website

https://mcldeptofindiana.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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