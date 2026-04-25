Desert Challenge Dancesport Foundation
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Our mission
Desert Challenge Dancesport Foundation promotes youth and collegiate ballroom dancing through annual competitions, fostering talent, teamwork, and community engagement in the art of dance.
Past events
Past events
Event
Desert Challenge Spectator Admission
Apr 24, 5:00 PM - Apr 25, 10:00 PM PDT
UNLV MPE Physical Education Bldg
Event
Desert Challenge Team Registration
Apr 24, 5:00 PM - Apr 25, 10:00 PM PDT
UNLV MPE Physical Education Bldg
Event
Desert Challenge Registration
Apr 24, 5:00 PM - Apr 25, 10:00 PM PDT
UNLV MPE Physical Education Bldg
Our website
https://desertchallengelv.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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