Desert Challenge Dancesport Foundation

Desert Challenge Dancesport Foundation

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Desert Challenge Dancesport Foundation promotes youth and collegiate ballroom dancing through annual competitions, fostering talent, teamwork, and community engagement in the art of dance.
Past events
Past events
Desert Challenge Spectator Admission
Event
Desert Challenge Spectator Admission
Apr 24, 5:00 PM - Apr 25, 10:00 PM PDT
UNLV MPE Physical Education Bldg
Desert Challenge Team Registration
Event
Desert Challenge Team Registration
Apr 24, 5:00 PM - Apr 25, 10:00 PM PDT
UNLV MPE Physical Education Bldg
Desert Challenge Registration
Event
Desert Challenge Registration
Apr 24, 5:00 PM - Apr 25, 10:00 PM PDT
UNLV MPE Physical Education Bldg

Our website

https://desertchallengelv.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by