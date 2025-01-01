Desert Farms2Table

San Tan Valley Library - 31505 N. Schnepf Rd., San Tan Valley 85140 - Online C.A.M.P. Produce Box. with a $16 donation. Please Note: Please Note: It is not required to donate to the Zeffy service so we can use their platform. The Zeffy service will ask for address information to verify credit cards/checking transactions. Community Action Market & Produce does not provide or sell supporter's information to outside sources.Instructions:Cutoff time to order online for a reserved produce box is 11PM on Friday to prepare for Saturday morning pickup.A reminder email message will be sent late Friday afternoon to pickup the reserved box Saturday morning.Pickup (with your receipt as a backup) your produce box on Saturday morning from 9-10:00AM. Be sure to pickup your box from the hours listed or it will be forfeited and offered to someone who can use the produce.Please bring your cart or wagon.Drive up to the parking lot.Someone will check off your name from our list.A volunteer will load the produce box into the vehicle.If you miss the cutoff time or the online service is sold out NOT TO WORRY, as an option you can also donate $15 (cash and per produce box) for a Cash-N-Carry prepackaged produce box(es) on a first come first serve basis.PLEASE NOTE: If the produce box(es) is not picked up at the schedule date and time of 9-10:00AM, the box(es) will be forfeited and offered to someone who can use it.Thank you for supporting C.A.M.P. a program of Community Action Market & Produce a nonprofit organization. Our website URL is www.campaz4u.org.If you have further questions or issues, please contact us at [email protected]
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