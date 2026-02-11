Detroit Area Agency on Aging
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Detroit Area Agency on Aging

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Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Our mission

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging enhances the quality of life for older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers through advocacy, support services, & community engagement, ensuring dignity and independence for all in the Metro Detroit area.
Events
Events
2026 DAAA Golf Outing
Event
2026 DAAA Golf Outing
Jun 8, 11:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
1018 Sunningdale Dr, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236, USA
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2026 DAAA Summer Cruise
Event
2026 DAAA Summer Cruise
Aug 21, 5:45 - 10:00 PM EDT
24400 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080, USA
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2026 DAAA Senior Fashion Show
Event
2026 DAAA Senior Fashion Show
Oct 14, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
2001 15th St, Detroit, MI 48216, USA
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2026 DAAA Sponsorship Opportunities
Event
2026 DAAA Sponsorship Opportunities
Jul 1, 11:30 AM - Dec 31, 11:55 PM EST
1333 Brewery Park Blvd Suite 200, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
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More ways to support us
Holiday Meals on Wheels (HMOW)
Donation
Holiday Meals on Wheels (HMOW)
Holiday Meals on Wheels (HMOW) is supported through corporate, private, and community funds, making it possible to provide a hot meal and face-to-face interaction to homebound older adults and adults with disabilities on Thanksgiving and Christmas.The Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) values our partnerships with corporate and individual donors supporting the Holiday Meals on Wheels Program. Private contributions have been a lifeline.Fundraising for HMOW began with grassroots efforts initiated by the DAAA staff in 1988. We are fighting a battle against the social determinants of health, and for many seniors, meals are the first line of defense.
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Donation
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Our website

https://www.detroitseniorsolution.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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