Donation

Holiday Meals on Wheels (HMOW)

Holiday Meals on Wheels (HMOW) is supported through corporate, private, and community funds, making it possible to provide a hot meal and face-to-face interaction to homebound older adults and adults with disabilities on Thanksgiving and Christmas.The Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) values our partnerships with corporate and individual donors supporting the Holiday Meals on Wheels Program. Private contributions have been a lifeline.Fundraising for HMOW began with grassroots efforts initiated by the DAAA staff in 1988. We are fighting a battle against the social determinants of health, and for many seniors, meals are the first line of defense.