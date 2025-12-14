Dexter Community Club

Dexter Community Club

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Our mission

The Dexter Community Club fosters connection, community pride, and a welcoming atmosphere in Dexter, MN, through initiatives like Dexter’s Avenue of Flags, honoring veterans and funding local projects for all residents.
Past events
Past events
Winter Porch Pot Workshop
Event
Winter Porch Pot Workshop
Dec 14, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CST
107 Main St S, Dexter, MN 55926
More ways to support us
Dexter’s Avenue of Flags
Event
Dexter’s Avenue of Flags
Dexter’s Avenue of Flags will fill our streets with American flags 🇺🇸 on key holidays, to honor our veteran & active service member neighbors. By signing up here, you support the Dexter Community Club’s mission to foster connection❤️, community pride🤍, and a welcoming hometown feel💙 for every resident In Dexter, MN.Your participation helps fund local projects and keeps these community events going! The community club will handle placement and removal of the flags you order on these dates:Memorial Day - May 22-26Flag Day - June 13-22Independence Day - July 1-6Labor Day - Sept 4-14Veterans Day - Weather Permitting
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Contact information

[email protected]
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