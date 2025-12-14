Event

Dexter’s Avenue of Flags

Dexter’s Avenue of Flags will fill our streets with American flags 🇺🇸 on key holidays, to honor our veteran & active service member neighbors. By signing up here, you support the Dexter Community Club’s mission to foster connection❤️, community pride🤍, and a welcoming hometown feel💙 for every resident In Dexter, MN.Your participation helps fund local projects and keeps these community events going! The community club will handle placement and removal of the flags you order on these dates:Memorial Day - May 22-26Flag Day - June 13-22Independence Day - July 1-6Labor Day - Sept 4-14Veterans Day - Weather Permitting