Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism
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Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism

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Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism

Our mission

The Dharma Center of Trikaya Buddhism fosters spiritual growth through meditation and community engagement, aiming to illuminate lives with clarity and truth. We provide practices that cultivate inner peace for the benefit of all beings.
Events
Events
108 Lights Meditation - Summer Solstice 2026
Event
108 Lights Meditation - Summer Solstice 2026
Jun 20, 2:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
5059 Newport Ave suite 303, San Diego, CA 92107, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism's Memberships
Membership
Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism's Memberships
Membership at the Dharma Center of Trikaya Buddhism supports a calm, welcoming space for meditation, teachings, and shared practice. Your participation helps sustain a sanctuary where compassion, mindfulness, and inner peace are nurtured.As a member, you also receive certain benefits as our thank you, including: Unlimited public classes Access to Discord Members' only section Online library of past dharma talks Check out books from Dharma Center Member Trips, Retreats & Special Events Suggest retreat destinations & activities Early notice of public Workshops, Retreats and EventsThrough the Discord channel and member events, you have access to community gatherings that deepen understanding and connection. Choose the membership level that fits your circumstances; all forms of support are appreciated and honored.
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Donate to Share the Light
Donation
Donate to Share the Light
🌟 Join us in Creating a Brighter World! 🌟At Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.We are here to share the Dharma — the teachings of meditation and mindfulness — and to assist in the Awakening of those who wish to free themselves of suffering. Our Trikaya Temple meditation hall and community of members provides a sanctuary from the turbulent world, where students at all levels can deepen and refine their connection to Light. We believe self-discovery is not about idolizing some unobtainable ideal, but rather spiritual practice is about discovering our divine nature and becoming the highest, most authentic expression of Light possible. In short, the Path is about becoming who you really are.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.dharmacenter.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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