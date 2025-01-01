Donation

Donate to Share the Light

🌟 Join us in Creating a Brighter World! 🌟At Dharma Center Of Trikaya Buddhism, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.We are here to share the Dharma — the teachings of meditation and mindfulness — and to assist in the Awakening of those who wish to free themselves of suffering. Our Trikaya Temple meditation hall and community of members provides a sanctuary from the turbulent world, where students at all levels can deepen and refine their connection to Light. We believe self-discovery is not about idolizing some unobtainable ideal, but rather spiritual practice is about discovering our divine nature and becoming the highest, most authentic expression of Light possible. In short, the Path is about becoming who you really are.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.