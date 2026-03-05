Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center
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Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

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Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

Our mission

Diamante Arts & Cultural Center is dedicated to the preservation, development, and promotion of the cultural heritage and artistic expressions of the diverse Hispanic/Latino community of North Carolina.
Events
Events
Booth Setup Rental for Ritmo Latino Festival
Event
Booth Setup Rental for Ritmo Latino Festival
Jun 8, 4:00 PM - Jun 9, 11:00 AM EDT
316 N Academy St, Cary, NC 27513, USA
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Sabor y Cultura: El Salvador
Event
Sabor y Cultura: El Salvador
Jun 13, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1312 Annapolis Dr, Raleigh, NC 27608, USA
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Diamante Annual Fundraising Raffle 2026
Raffle
Diamante Annual Fundraising Raffle 2026
May 4, 2:00 PM - Jun 22, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Raíces y Colores Teen Art Camp
Event
Raíces y Colores Teen Art Camp
Jul 6 - Jul 17 | 2 dates & times
1312 Annapolis Dr, Raleigh, NC 27608, USA
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More ways to support us
Rosalina"s Birthday Fundraiser
Donation
Rosalina"s Birthday Fundraiser
$0 of $500 goal
Donate today
Make a difference
Donation
Make a difference
$954 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Figure Drawing With Peter Marin
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Figure Drawing With Peter Marin
This course offers a supportive, critical, and creative environment to explore the figure with both technical instruction and conceptual insight.Includes:18 hours of instructionDaily slide lectures exploring the human body in art history and philosophy2 hours per session with a live nude modelPainting station (table, chair, tabletop, or stand-up easel)Free on-site parking and WifiAdditional Information:Students may work in any medium they choose (dry or wet)Special disposal instructions will be provided for those working with oil paintsOpen to all skill levels – beginners are welcome!Eligibility: Ages 18 and up (16 and up with parent release)
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Our website

https://www.diamanteacc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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