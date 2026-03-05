Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

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Figure Drawing With Peter Marin

This course offers a supportive, critical, and creative environment to explore the figure with both technical instruction and conceptual insight.Includes:18 hours of instructionDaily slide lectures exploring the human body in art history and philosophy2 hours per session with a live nude modelPainting station (table, chair, tabletop, or stand-up easel)Free on-site parking and WifiAdditional Information:Students may work in any medium they choose (dry or wet)Special disposal instructions will be provided for those working with oil paintsOpen to all skill levels – beginners are welcome!Eligibility: Ages 18 and up (16 and up with parent release)