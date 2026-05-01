Donation

BLOOM SPONSORSHIP $3,000

Bloom Sponsorship – $3,000The Bloom Sponsorship supports the continued growth of the Dirty Hands Project and the impact of Hike For A Change. This level of sponsorship helps nurture meaningful stories, expand community engagement, and strengthen our ability to create positive change. Bloom Sponsors play an essential role in helping our mission flourish while supporting initiatives that bring people together and inspire action.Logo on websiteMedium logo on 2026 Event T-ShirtsSponsored section of Hike For A Change2 Tickets to Stand Up For A Change Comedy ShowLogo displayed at 2026 Dirty Hands Project eventsFive hikers for local employees for Hike For A Change sponsored dayTwo social media posts