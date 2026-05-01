GROW SPONSORSHIP $1,000
Grow Sponsorship – $1,000The Grow Sponsorship level is designed for individuals and businesses who want to support the foundation of the Dirty Hands Project’s mission. This sponsorship helps sustain storytelling, community outreach, and program development while encouraging steady, meaningful growth. Grow Sponsors are an important part of building momentum and ensuring that our work continues to reach and inspire more people, one step at a time.Logo on websiteSmall logo on 2026 merchandiseRecognition in event newsletters and social media posts