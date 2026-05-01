Dirty Hands Project

Dirty Hands Project

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Our mission

The Dirty Hands Project promotes mental health through nature, offering community hikes and outdoor activities. By fostering connections and reducing stigma, we empower individuals to prioritize their well-being and build supportive environments for all.
Events
Events
Finish Line Party and Ty's Trail Dedication at the Larkin Cottage
Event
Finish Line Party and Ty's Trail Dedication at the Larkin Cottage
May 30, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
562 Maple St, Danvers, MA 01923, USA
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More ways to support us
Dirty Hands Project
Donation
Dirty Hands Project
Donate today
BLOOM SPONSORSHIP $3,000
Donation
BLOOM SPONSORSHIP $3,000
Bloom Sponsorship – $3,000The Bloom Sponsorship supports the continued growth of the Dirty Hands Project and the impact of Hike For A Change. This level of sponsorship helps nurture meaningful stories, expand community engagement, and strengthen our ability to create positive change. Bloom Sponsors play an essential role in helping our mission flourish while supporting initiatives that bring people together and inspire action.Logo on websiteMedium logo on 2026 Event T-ShirtsSponsored section of Hike For A Change2 Tickets to Stand Up For A Change Comedy ShowLogo displayed at 2026 Dirty Hands Project eventsFive hikers for local employees for Hike For A Change sponsored dayTwo social media posts
Donate today
GROW SPONSORSHIP $1,000
Donation
GROW SPONSORSHIP $1,000
Grow Sponsorship – $1,000The Grow Sponsorship level is designed for individuals and businesses who want to support the foundation of the Dirty Hands Project’s mission. This sponsorship helps sustain storytelling, community outreach, and program development while encouraging steady, meaningful growth. Grow Sponsors are an important part of building momentum and ensuring that our work continues to reach and inspire more people, one step at a time.Logo on websiteSmall logo on 2026 merchandiseRecognition in event newsletters and social media posts
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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