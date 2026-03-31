DISCIPLES BIBLE COLLEGE

DISCIPLES BIBLE COLLEGE

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Our mission

Disciples Bible College empowers individuals through foundational biblical education, fostering spiritual growth and understanding of Scripture. Our mission is to equip students with the knowledge to deepen their faith and serve their communities effectively.
Past events
Past events
Course: BIB274 Romans
Event
Course: BIB274 Romans
Mar 31, 12:15 PM - Apr 3, 7:30 PM EDT
1591 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA
More ways to support us
Old Testament Survey - 2026
Custom
Old Testament Survey - 2026
Course: Old Testament SurveyCourse Length: 2026 Self-Paced CourseCourse Description:Students will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Genesis to Malachi and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets. Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App. Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series. Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission.Required Instructional Resources● Pastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachings ● Questionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration
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New Testament Survey - 2026
Custom
New Testament Survey - 2026
Course: New Testament SurveyCourse Length: 2026 Self-Paced CourseCourse DescriptionStudents will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Matthew to Revelation and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets. Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App. Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series. Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission for an additional $50 fee.Required Instructional ResourcesPastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachingsQuestionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration
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Our website

https://disciplesbc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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