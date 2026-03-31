DISCIPLES BIBLE COLLEGE

Old Testament Survey - 2026
Course: Old Testament SurveyCourse Length: 2026 Self-Paced CourseCourse Description:Students will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Genesis to Malachi and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets. Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App. Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series. Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission.Required Instructional Resources● Pastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachings ● Questionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration