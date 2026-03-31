DISCIPLES BIBLE COLLEGE

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New Testament Survey - 2026

Course: New Testament SurveyCourse Length: 2026 Self-Paced CourseCourse DescriptionStudents will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Matthew to Revelation and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets. Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App. Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series. Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission for an additional $50 fee.Required Instructional ResourcesPastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachingsQuestionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration