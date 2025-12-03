Discover Preschool Inc

Donation

Make a direct donation to Discover Preschool!

By contributing to Discover Preschool, you're supporting a nurturing and educational environment where young minds flourish through play-based learning. We emphasize social, emotional, and cognitive growth, establishing a strong foundation and love for lifelong learning.Family tuition payments cover all annual expenses at Discover such as salaries, rent, insurances, equipment and basic consumable supplies. Your direct donation helps us to enhance our indoor and outdoor learning materials and interactive programs that spark creativity and critical thinking. Together, we can provide our children with the enriching experiences they deserve. 🌟Join us in shaping the future of early childhood education—your support matters.