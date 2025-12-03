Discover Preschool Inc

Discover Preschool Inc

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Discover Preschool Inc fosters a nurturing environment for preschoolers, emphasizing hands-on learning and discovery. Their mission is to provide safe, playful classrooms that inspire a lifelong love of learning through engaging materials and activities.
Past events
Past events
Discover Preschool Silent Auction
Auction
Discover Preschool Silent Auction
Apr 10, 6:30 PM EDT
129 Reservation Rd, Andover, MA 01810, USA
Preschool Class Handprint LLBean Tote-bag
Raffle
Preschool Class Handprint LLBean Tote-bag
Mar 18, 7:30 PM - Apr 10, 6:30 PM EDT
Scratch Ticket Tree
Raffle
Scratch Ticket Tree
Mar 18, 7:30 PM - Apr 10, 6:30 PM EDT
4 XTREME CRAZE VIP Tickets
Raffle
4 XTREME CRAZE VIP Tickets
Mar 18, 7:29 PM - Apr 10, 6:30 PM EDT
2 Stem Spot Passes
Raffle
2 Stem Spot Passes
Mar 18, 7:29 PM - Apr 10, 6:30 PM EDT
Pre-K Handprint LL Bean Tote-bag Raffle
Raffle
Pre-K Handprint LL Bean Tote-bag Raffle
Mar 18, 7:30 PM - Apr 10, 6:15 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Make a direct donation to Discover Preschool!
Donation
Make a direct donation to Discover Preschool!
By contributing to Discover Preschool, you're supporting a nurturing and educational environment where young minds flourish through play-based learning. We emphasize social, emotional, and cognitive growth, establishing a strong foundation and love for lifelong learning.Family tuition payments cover all annual expenses at Discover such as salaries, rent, insurances, equipment and basic consumable supplies. Your direct donation helps us to enhance our indoor and outdoor learning materials and interactive programs that spark creativity and critical thinking. Together, we can provide our children with the enriching experiences they deserve. 🌟Join us in shaping the future of early childhood education—your support matters.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.discoverpreschool.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by