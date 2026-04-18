Discovery PTO
Subscribe
Our mission
Discovery PTO fosters community and connection through events like the Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance, creating memorable experiences for families while supporting the educational needs of students.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mother - Son Bowling Night
Apr 17, 6:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
1770 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, USA
Event
Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance
Feb 27, 6:30 - 8:30 PM MST
2935 N Goldenrod Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83401, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by