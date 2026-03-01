Divine Contact Ministries
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Our mission
Divine Contact Ministries aims to create a lasting home for ministry and community impact through The Promise Project, focusing on expanding their ministry space to bless future generations and strengthen community ties.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
The Promise Project Fish Fry
May 24, 12:30 - 3:00 PM EDT
2106 Godby Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://divinecontactministries.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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