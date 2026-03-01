Divine Contact Ministries

Divine Contact Ministries

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Our mission

Divine Contact Ministries aims to create a lasting home for ministry and community impact through The Promise Project, focusing on expanding their ministry space to bless future generations and strengthen community ties.
Events
Events
The Promise Project Fish Fry
Event
The Promise Project Fish Fry
May 24, 12:30 - 3:00 PM EDT
2106 Godby Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://divinecontactministries.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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