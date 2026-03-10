Dobson High School Orpheus Society
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Our mission
The Dobson High School Orpheus Society supports music education and performance opportunities for students, fostering creativity and teamwork through concerts and events that enrich the school community.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Concert 🎵 goodies
Mar 10, 4:00 - 11:00 PM MST
More ways to support us
Donation
DHS Orpheus Society Carwash
$500 of $500 goal
Donate today
Donation
Replacing our Dresses
$0 of $6,000 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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